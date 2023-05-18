Motorsport

National Extreme Festival to thrill Zwartkops on Saturday

18 May 2023 - 11:54 By Motor News Reporter
In the Global Touring Cars, young gun Saood Variawa holds the upper hand in his Toyota Corolla GTC ahead of reigning champion Robert Wolk in a similar car.
In the Global Touring Cars, young gun Saood Variawa holds the upper hand in his Toyota Corolla GTC ahead of reigning champion Robert Wolk in a similar car.
Image: Supplied

South Africa's premier track racing series, the National Extreme Festival, visits Pretoria’s Zwartkops circuit on Saturday.

The Gauteng crowd can look forward to Global Touring Cars, GTC SupaCup, CompCare Polo Cup, G+H Extreme Supercars, Investchem Formula 1600 and Toyota Gazoo Cup.

In the Global Touring Cars, young gun Saood Variawa holds the upper hand in his Toyota Corolla GTC ahead of reigning champion Robert Wolk in a similar car.

Keegan Campos and Bradley Liebenberg have each scored a double GTC SupaCup victory so far in 2023.

The CompCare Polo Cup is guaranteed to thrill and this year’s champion will win a factory GTC SupaCup drive in 2024. First round winners Charl Visser and Dawie van der Merwe find themselves under pressure from Killarney winner Giordano Lupini.

The fastest action of the weekend will be provided by the G+H Transport Extreme Supercars. Just a handful of points split Charl Arangies’ Mercedes-AMG GT, Gianni Giannoccaro’s Nissan GT-R and Jonathan du Toit’s Lamborghini Huracán.

It’s Gauteng vs the Cape in the Investchem Formula 1600 single seaters as local lad Gerard Geldenhuys and Cape Town’s Troy Dolinschek arrive at Zwartkops on two wins apiece in the first four races.

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Double Cups will see a target on Sa’aad Variawa’s back after his domination of the first few GR Yaris rounds.

Citizen scribe Mark Jones leads the Toyota GR86 Media Cup with Setshaba Mashigo, Chad Luckhoff, Brendon Staniforth, Denis Droppa, Reuben van Niekerk and John Thomson in pursuit.

The family-focused day includes a pro drifting extravaganza and a fan walk on track. Entry is R130 per adult, R90 for students and under 12s enter free. Tickets are available at the gate and more information is available at www.zwartkops.co.za.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Cape Town delivers Toyota GR Cup thrills

Denis Droppa reports from the driving seat of the TimesLIVE Toyota GR86 at Killarney
Motoring
1 month ago

Back in the hot seat with the Toyota GR Cup

Is strapping yourself into a racing car after a few years like getting back on a bicycle, in that you don't forget how to do it? Very much so, though ...
Motoring
2 months ago

TimesLIVE dominates opening round of GR Cup at Zwartkops Raceway

The first round of the 2023 Toyota GR Cup got off to a perfect start for the TimesLIVE GR86.
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news
  2. Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla New Models
  3. New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi New Models
  4. New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town New Models
  5. WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest Features

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...