Motorsport

Formula 1 to donate €1m to flood relief in Italy

19 May 2023 - 15:38 By Reuters
A river at a high level next to the Autodromo di Imola after the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna was cancelled due to flooding on May 18 in Imola.
A river at a high level next to the Autodromo di Imola after the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna was cancelled due to flooding on May 18 in Imola.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula One will donate 1m (R21.4m) to support communities affected by flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, the sport announced on Friday.

The Imola circuit would have hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, but the race was cancelled due to the devastation.

Formula One said the money would be donated to the region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, who was born and grew up in Imola, said communities faced a terrible situation.

“We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts,” he said.

“My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula One community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”

The Imola circuit is named after Ferrari founder Enzo and his son Dino, with the Maranello-based Italian luxury sportscar maker also announcing a 1m donation.

MORE:

Upgraded Mercedes will be put to the test in Monaco

Mercedes hoped to introduce their upgraded Formula One car at Imola this weekend but the cancellation of the race means Lewis Hamilton and George ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Cancelled Emilia Romagna GP marks a rare weather defeat for F1

Formula One raced through the pandemic and has overcome typhoons and earthquakes but the cancellation of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

McLaren call for cost cap changes to promote sustainability

McLaren have urged Formula One to change the cost cap rules to help teams promote sustainability without compromising performance.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news
  2. Enhanced Range Rover line-up touches down in South Africa New Models
  3. Toyota SA to launch vehicle leasing service news
  4. WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest Features
  5. This is how much more you’re paying for a budget car than five years ago Features

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding