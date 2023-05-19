Formula One will donate €1m (R21.4m) to support communities affected by flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, the sport announced on Friday.
Formula 1 to donate €1m to flood relief in Italy
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
Formula One will donate €1m (R21.4m) to support communities affected by flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, the sport announced on Friday.
The Imola circuit would have hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, but the race was cancelled due to the devastation.
Formula One said the money would be donated to the region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.
Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, who was born and grew up in Imola, said communities faced a terrible situation.
“We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts,” he said.
“My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula One community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”
The Imola circuit is named after Ferrari founder Enzo and his son Dino, with the Maranello-based Italian luxury sportscar maker also announcing a €1m donation.
