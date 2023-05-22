Motorsport

Alpine's Gasly moves out of race ban danger zone

22 May 2023 - 14:39 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly, who reached his tally of 10 in Mexico last October, still has more penalty points than any other driver on the starting grid.
Pierre Gasly, who reached his tally of 10 in Mexico last October, still has more penalty points than any other driver on the starting grid.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Alpine's Pierre Gasly moved away from the risk of a Formula One race ban on Monday after dropping two of the 10-penalty points accrued for a series of minor offences over the past year.

Twelve points in a 12-month period triggers an automatic suspension.

The first two of Gasly's points were collected when he was driving for AlphaTauri at the Spanish Grand Prix on May 22 last year and collided with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

The cancellation of last Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola removed the risk of Gasly incurring any more points before the ones from Spain expired.

The Frenchman, who reached his tally of 10 in Mexico last October, still has more penalty points than any other driver on the starting grid.

Formula One stewards have adopted a new approach to penalty points this season, restricting them to examples of unsafe driving rather than breaches of the sporting rules such as exceeding track limits.

Four of Gasly's 10 points gathered up to Monday were for collisions, two for speeding after red flags were waved, two for being too far behind the safety car and the others for repeatedly exceeding track limits and gaining an advantage by going off.

The showcase Monaco Grand Prix is next up this weekend.

Reuters

MORE

Kyle Larson wins Nascar All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro

Kyle Larson had a great weekend in Nascar's return to its racing roots.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Alex Palou secures Indy 500 pole with record speed

Alex Palou earned the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 in record fashion on Sunday after being clocked at an average 234.2mph (376.9km/h) over ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Zwartkops delivers the highs and lows of motor racing

Denis Droppa reports from the driving seat of the TimesLIVE Toyota GR86 at Zwartkops
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tyre manufacturers under pressure as too much rubber hits the road Features
  2. Toyota SA to launch vehicle leasing service news
  3. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews
  5. The Classic Car show is returning to Nasrec in July news

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...