No fine for NASCAR's Bubba Wallace after flipping the bird on live TV

NASCAR wagged a finger at Bubba Wallace but the driver will not fined for flipping the bird on live television during the start of his post race interview on FOX Sports.

Wallace raised his left middle finger, then adjusted his collar with the same hand, while awaiting a question on pit road during a live shot on FOX. NASCAR said on Monday he was directing the gesture towards a friend and there was no malice behind it.

Driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Larson pulled away to lead two lengthy stretches and breezed to victory in the 200-lap All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. Wallace finished second.