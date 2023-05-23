Motorsport

No fine for NASCAR's Bubba Wallace after flipping the bird on live TV

23 May 2023 - 07:58 By Reuters
NASCAR wagged a finger at Bubba Wallace but the driver will not fined for flipping the bird on live television during the start of his postrace interview on FOX Sports.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Wallace raised his left middle finger, then adjusted his collar with the same hand, while awaiting a question on pit road during a live shot on FOX. NASCAR said on Monday he was directing the gesture towards a friend and there was no malice behind it.

Driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Larson pulled away to lead two lengthy stretches and breezed to victory in the 200-lap All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. Wallace finished second.

NASCAR said on Monday it was looking into derogatory comments made towards Wallace on his radio channel after the event ended.

“We just didn't have the full potential we needed. All in all, to come out second, we'll take it,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the atmosphere was “way better than Texas.”

“Racing in front of a packed crowd, whether they're for you or against you, is still cool, they're still making noise,” Wallace said.

