Motorsport

McLaren to run unique Triple Crown livery in Monaco

24 May 2023 - 08:42 By Reuters
The Triple Crown refers to the Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours races that the British team have won over the years.
The Triple Crown refers to the Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours races that the British team have won over the years.
Image: Supplied

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will have a special 'Triple Crown' livery on their Formula One cars for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix as part of McLaren's 60th anniversary celebrations.

The Triple Crown refers to the Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours races that the British team have won over the years.

McLaren have won 15 times in Monaco since their first success with Frenchman Alain Prost in 1984, the most of any team.

Arrow McLaren will also race with four different special liveries on each of the team’s cars at this year's Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Hamilton moving to Ferrari is an intriguing prospect, just don't bet on it

Lewis Hamilton is out of contract with Mercedes at the end of the Formula One season and, inevitably, speculation that the seven-times world champion ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Stefan Wilson ruled out of Indy 500 after crash

Britain's Stefan Wilson, younger brother of the late F1 and IndyCar driver Justin, will miss Sunday's Indianapolis 500 after injuring his back in a ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

No fine for NASCAR's Bubba Wallace after flipping the bird on live TV

NASCAR wagged a finger at Bubba Wallace but the driver will not fined for flipping the bird on live television during the start of his postrace ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tyre manufacturers under pressure as too much rubber hits the road Features
  2. Toyota Fortuner is not ‘all new’, rules advertising board news
  3. Breaking down the high price of fuel in South Africa news
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews
  5. Ferrari preparing $50m offer to coax Hamilton from Mercedes Motorsport

Latest Videos

Cholera has 50% fatality rate in SA says health expert
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...