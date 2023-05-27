Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in final Monaco F1 GP practice, Hamilton crashes

27 May 2023 - 15:04 By Reuters
Max Verstappen on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Max Verstappen on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Formula One champion Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday while Lewis Hamilton brought the session to an early end by crashing his Mercedes.

Overall leader Verstappen lapped with a best time of 1:12.776 seconds, 0.073 faster than Mexican team mate and last year's Monaco winner Sergio Perez.

The pair have between them won every grand prix this season, with four one-two finishes in five races and Verstappen leading by 14 points.

Canadian Lance Stroll was third on the time sheets for Aston Martin, who had Fernando Alonso down in 14th, but the session was inconclusive as drivers were unable to get in their final flying laps.

“You have to be realistic and see where your car is, we have not led the Red Bulls in any session, the advantage they had is not disappearing overnight,” said Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack.

Hamilton lost the back end of his newly upgraded car at the Mirabeau corner and ended up wedged front-first in the barriers, with the session red-flagged with five minutes to go as marshals brought in a crane to remove the stricken car.

The Briton, who said on Friday he could feel the improvement to his car after a trying start to the season, had just set a fastest sector time.

The Mercedes mechanics then had an anxious wait as the car was hoisted high above the circuit and nearby trees, tilting alarmingly as it went.

The session, the last F1 track action before the most important qualifying of the season due to the difficulty of overtaking around Monaco's narrow and twisty layout, was not restarted.

There had also been a virtual safety car period when Kevin Magnussen's Haas stopped near Portier.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth fastest, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Ferrari's home hero Charles Leclerc and Hamilton.

Leclerc will be chasing his third successive Monaco pole in qualifying.

READ MORE

Verstappen top, Sainz crashes in Monaco second practice

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen kept Ferrari's home hero Charles Leclerc off the top of the time sheets, while Carlos Sainz crashed, in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Sainz takes Ferrari to the front in first Monaco practice

Double world champion Max Verstappen was sixth on a circuit not thought to suit Red Bull
Motoring
1 day ago

Alonso says he would have no problem racing with Honda again

Fernando Alonso had little love for Honda when their engine was in his slow and unreliable McLaren from 2015-17 but the Spaniard would be happy to ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hybrid Toyota Hilux and Fortuner models confirmed for South Africa New Models
  2. REVIEW | Why the Toyota Vitz is a budget car worth considering First Drives
  3. Breaking down the high price of fuel in South Africa news
  4. Tyre manufacturers under pressure as too much rubber hits the road Features
  5. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...