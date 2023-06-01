Motorsport

Perez's Monaco crash gave Mercedes plenty of useful Red Bull imagery

01 June 2023 - 15:00 By Reuters
Perez's car was craned off the street circuit after the qualifying incident, with the rarely seen floor of the Formula One car easily photographed.
Perez's car was craned off the street circuit after the qualifying incident, with the rarely seen floor of the Formula One car easily photographed.
Image: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Sergio Perez's Monaco Grand Prix crash may give Mercedes aerodynamicists a useful insight into some of dominant Red Bull's hidden secrets, according to technical director James Allison.

Perez's car was craned off the street circuit after the qualifying incident, with the rarely seen floor of the Formula One car easily photographed.

The underside is the most aerodynamically sensitive area, with ground-effect sculpting responsible for much of the performance.

“Photographers are positioned at strategic parts of the track, where there is a likelihood that the cranes will be brought into play and there they are clicking away furiously,” Allison said in a team debrief.

“And then our inbox is subsequently filled with high-resolution images of other cars.

“We got a nice clutch of Red Bull imagery, and that's always a good thing for our aerodynamicists to pore over and see if we can pick out details that will be of interest to us in our ongoing test programme.”

Verstappen and Alonso return to where they first and last won

Max Verstappen took his first grand prix win at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya with 33 on his car in 2016 and the same number will be a focus for ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Mercedes also had Lewis Hamilton's newly upgraded car hoisted high in the air in Monaco, and Allison recognised that rival teams would have plenty to scrutinise.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner, whose team have won every race so far this season while once-mighty Mercedes are playing catch-up, played down the situation.

“It's been a bit of a show-and-tell from all the teams,” he told reporters in Monaco.

“Everybody has been up in the air at some point. It's the same for everyone. Pictures of floors get taken in and around the paddock ... and each team will be employing spy photographers to get pictures of the cars when they are in parts and pieces.

“That's common practice, so I wouldn't have thought it was the first time a picture of the floor has been [taken], it's probably the first time it's been suspended from a crane, but all teams are always striving for that intelligence.”

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur agreed it was hard to hide anything.

“I don't want to speak about us, but I think all the teams have thousands of pictures of all the other cars,” he told reporters.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo expected to fetch in excess of R100m

A Ferrari Enzo road car owned by Fernando Alonso will be the star of the MonacoCarAuctions sale on June 8.
Motoring
6 hours ago

McLaren recruit Red Bull's chief engineering officer

Red Bull's chief engineering officer Rob Marshall will leave at the end of the year to join Formula One rivals McLaren, both teams announced on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mick Schumacher all set to test for Mercedes in Spain

Mick Schumacher will return to the track in a Formula One car for a Pirelli tyre test at the Circuit de Catalunya with Mercedes next week after ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Ferrari's Vasseur rejects criticism of his team's poor Monaco pace

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has rejected 'harsh' criticism of the Formula One team's Monaco Grand Prix pace while apologising to Charles Leclerc for a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen surpasses Vettel as driver with most victories for Red Bull

Max Verstappen wrote another piece of Red Bull history on Sunday with a 39th win that sent him past Germany's now-retired Sebastian Vettel as the ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki Grand Vitara Reviews
  2. REVIEW | Why the Mazda 2 has lost its edge Reviews
  3. Savage new Range Rover Sport SV unveiled with 467kW New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV visits the home of Haval Features
  5. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Steenhuisen's scathing remarks on Ramaphosa's term as president