Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in third Spanish GP practice

03 June 2023 - 14:06 By Reuters
Verstappen's best lap of 1:13.664 seconds on soft tyres was 0.250 quicker than teammate Perez's best effort at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Max Verstappen lapped fastest in a rain-hit final practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday, after dominating both Friday sessions, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez second on the time sheets.

The championship leader's best lap of 1:13.664 seconds on the soft tyres was 0.250 quicker than the Mexican's best effort at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was third fastest for Mercedes, 0.408 off the pace, with Spaniards Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso fourth and fifth for Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Mercedes' George Russell was sixth and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who reported a strange sound from the clutch while doing a practice start, seventh.

Hamilton had said on Friday, when he was 12th and 11th in the two sessions, that he hoped overnight changes would help him get into the top 10 with a car Mercedes have redesigned after a disappointing start to the season.

