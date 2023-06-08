Ferrari on pole for 91st 24 Hours of Le Mans
The Ferrari AF Corse team achieved a historic front-row lockout during Thursday night's Hyerpole qualifying session for the 91st running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. This is the first time in 50 years that Ferrari has been on overall pole at the event.
With just 30 minutes to play with, Antonio Fuoco fired the No. 50 Ferrari 499P around the challenging Circuit de la Sarthe to record a scorching session-best lap time of 3:22.982. This was 0.773 faster than his teammate Alessandro Pier Guidi in the sister No. 51 Ferrari.
New Zealand's Brendon Hartley looked like the only other Hypercar class contender capable of challenging the two Ferraris and appeared to be on a real flyer towards the end of the session in the No. 8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.
Unfortunately for him this momentum was thwarted after the No. 3 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Sebastien Bourdais caught fire out on track; an incident resulting in the Hyperpole being red-flagged with just over five minutes remaining on the clock.
Once it was restarted Hartley had enough time to complete one last flying lap but could only manage a 3:24.451; securing third place on the grid. Fourth went to Felipe Nasr in the No. 75 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, and fifth to Kamui Kobayashi in the No. 7 Toyota.
Earl Bamber ended the session sixth in the No. 2 Cadillac, ahead of Fred Makowiecki in the No. 05 Porsche and the unfortunate Bourdais, who had to make it back to pits on his own steam.
LMP2 class honours went to the No. 48 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 Gibson of Paul-Loup Chatin. The Frenchman clocked a 3:32.923, which was 0.112 faster than what Pietro Fittipaldi could wring out of the No. 28 Jota. Third went to Louis Deletraz (No. 41 Team WRT), fourth to Reshad De Gérus (No. 47 Cool Racing) and fifth to Mirko Bortolotti (No. 63 Prema Racing).
Fans of American muscle certainly had something to cheer about in the LM GTE Am category where Texan race ace Ben Keating put on a qualifying masterclass to stick the No. 33 Corvette Racing C8.R on pole after recording a super quick time of 3:52.376.
This was a full 1.529 seconds faster than the No. 25 ORT by TF Aston Martin Vantage AMR commandeered by Ahmad Al Harthy. Third place on the grid was reserved by Thomas Flohr in the No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, followed by Julien Piguet in the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari and Luis Perez Companc in the No. 83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari.
The 91st running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans starts on Saturday at 4:00pm.