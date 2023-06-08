Ferrari on pole for 91st 24 Hours of Le Mans

The Ferrari AF Corse team achieved a historic front-row lockout during Thursday night's Hyerpole qualifying session for the 91st running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. This is the first time in 50 years that Ferrari has been on overall pole at the event.

With just 30 minutes to play with, Antonio Fuoco fired the No. 50 Ferrari 499P around the challenging Circuit de la Sarthe to record a scorching session-best lap time of 3:22.982. This was 0.773 faster than his teammate Alessandro Pier Guidi in the sister No. 51 Ferrari.

New Zealand's Brendon Hartley looked like the only other Hypercar class contender capable of challenging the two Ferraris and appeared to be on a real flyer towards the end of the session in the No. 8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.