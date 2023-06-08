Motorsport

'Motivated' Bastianini gets medical all clear to race at home Italian MotoGP

08 June 2023 - 20:04 By Reuters
Enea Bastianini has not raced since fracturing his right shoulder-blade in a crash at the opening round in Portugal in March.
Enea Bastianini has not raced since fracturing his right shoulder-blade in a crash at the opening round in Portugal in March.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Ducati MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini will return from injury at his home Italian Grand Prix this weekend after passing a medical Test at Mugello on Thursday.

The Italian has not raced since fracturing his right shoulder-blade in a crash at the opening round in Portugal in March. He tried to return in Spain in April but withdrew due to the pain after a couple of practice laps.

“After so many weeks off it won't be easy,” he said. “In any case, I'm motivated. It's our home race and I'm aiming to do well.”

Teammate and world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed in France last month and partially fractured his right ankle, was also cleared to race along with RNF teammates Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.

Canada poses a bigger challenge to Mercedes than Barcelona did

Next week's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal will be a bigger challenge for resurgent Mercedes than last Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, the team's ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Button ready to bring the noise with NASCAR at Le Mans this weekend

Jenson Button is ready to rumble when NASCAR meets Le Mans on the centenary of the world's greatest sportscar race this weekend.
Motoring
10 hours ago

Neuville takes his first win of the WRC season in Sardinia

Thierry Neuville won the Rally of Italy/Sardinia in a Hyundai one-two on Sunday, with the Belgian's first victory of the season lifting him from ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. South Africa loses bid to host F1 over its ‘friendship with Russia’ news
  2. Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  3. R200,000 City Blitz becomes South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  4. New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts news
  5. These were South Africa's top 20 selling cars in May news

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed