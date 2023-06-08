'Motivated' Bastianini gets medical all clear to race at home Italian MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini will return from injury at his home Italian Grand Prix this weekend after passing a medical Test at Mugello on Thursday.

The Italian has not raced since fracturing his right shoulder-blade in a crash at the opening round in Portugal in March. He tried to return in Spain in April but withdrew due to the pain after a couple of practice laps.

“After so many weeks off it won't be easy,” he said. “In any case, I'm motivated. It's our home race and I'm aiming to do well.”

Teammate and world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed in France last month and partially fractured his right ankle, was also cleared to race along with RNF teammates Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.