Leclerc helmet sells for record sum in Emilia-Romagna auction

09 June 2023 - 09:00 By Reuters
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Formula One helmet worn by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at his home Monaco Grand Prix last month sold for a record €306,000 (roughly R6,233,779) in an auction to raise funds for flood victims in Emilia-Romagna.

Auctioneers RM Sotheby's said on Thursday the amount made it the highest-priced racing helmet ever auctioned.

A 1990 helmet worn by Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna, with the team radio still in it, set the previous record in 2019 when it went for €162,000 (roughly R3,299,154).

Leclerc's race suit fetched €61,200 (roughly R1,246,204), his boots went for €20,400 (roughly R415,401) and his gloves sold for €42,000 (roughly R855,238) in a "Charles Leclerc for Emilia-Romagna" charity auction that made a total of €429,600 (roughly R8,748,606).

The signed red and white Bell HP77 helmet was a one-off item created for the Monaco race, in which Leclerc finished sixth.

Fifteen people died in floods that hit the northern Italian region in May when torrential rain caused more than 20 rivers to burst their banks and sent water cascading through towns and villages.

Ferrari's home grand prix at Imola was called off, with Monaco the next race on the calendar.

