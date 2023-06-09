South Africa’s Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) got his Italian MotoGP weekend off to a great start by posting the third-quickest time in first practice on Friday.
Binder is third in the championship after five rounds and MotoGP is in Mugello this weekend after a month-long break. This weekend’s round kicks off a triple-header with the Sachsenring and Assen races to take place over the next two weekends.
Binder was 0.104 seconds behind first-practice pace setter Alex Maquez (Gresini Ducati) who went quickest on 1:46.121, ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo (+0.087).
The top 10 riders were separated by just 0.3 seconds, setting up a potentially close battle in Saturday’s half-distance sprint and Sunday’s full-distance race.
Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) won the previous round at Le Mans on May 14 from Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, after world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) was taken out after an early collision with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.
Eight riders failed to finish the high-attrition race, including former champion Marc Marquez (Honda) who crashed out in his first race back from injury after missing three rounds.
Bagnaia leads the standings on 94 points to Bezzecchi’s 93, with Binder third on 81 points and a real contender for the title.
SA's Brad Binder goes third-fastest in first Italian MotoGP practice
Image: Reuters
