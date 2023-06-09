WATCH | Ford returning to Le Mans in 2024 with Mustang GT3

Ford has unveiled its new Mustang GT3: a purpose-built endurance racer set to do battle not only at next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans but in various GT3 series across the globe.

Launched at the Circuit de la Sarthe on Friday, this pedigreed racing pony is based on the feisty new road-going Mustang Dark Horse and features an M-Sport assembled, naturally aspirated 5.4l Coyote-based V8 engine paired to a rear-mounted transaxle gearbox.