WATCH | Ford returning to Le Mans in 2024 with Mustang GT3
Ford has unveiled its new Mustang GT3: a purpose-built endurance racer set to do battle not only at next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans but in various GT3 series across the globe.
Launched at the Circuit de la Sarthe on Friday, this pedigreed racing pony is based on the feisty new road-going Mustang Dark Horse and features an M-Sport assembled, naturally aspirated 5.4l Coyote-based V8 engine paired to a rear-mounted transaxle gearbox.
Other highlights include a short-long arm suspension system, lightweight carbon fibre body panels as well as a unique aero package specially developed to meet GT3 targets. The launch car also sports a custom livery designed by respected motorsport artist Troy Lee.
The Mustang GT3 will be built and supported by Multimatic Motorsports, a longtime partner of the Blue Oval that was instrumental in the recent 2016 Ford GT race programme.
“Ford and Le Mans are bound together by history. And now we are coming back to the most dramatic, rewarding and important race in the world,” says Ford boss Jim Farley. “It is not Ford versus Ferrari any more. It is Ford versus everyone. Going back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the beginning of building a global motorsports business with the Mustang.”
Before seeing action at Le Mans, the Mustang GT3 will compete in various GT3 series around the world in the hands of customer teams such as Proton Competition. Based in Germany, Proton intends to campaign a pair of Mustang GT3s in the FIA World Endurance Championship, starting in 2024 (subject to decision of the WEC selection committee).
“This is a very important programme and an exciting moment for our organisation,” says Proton Competition team principal Christian Ried. “The Mustang is a great brand and this is an important step for our team. We look forward to joining with Ford starting in 2024.”
Ford Performance will field a two-car factory race programme with Mustang GT3 in IMSA’s GTD Pro class. Managed by Multimatic, this will begin at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona.