Motorsport

Honda's Mir to sit out German GP with severely bruised hand

13 June 2023 - 20:24 By Reuters
Former world champion Mir crashed midway through second practice and was in significant discomfort. Honda last week said his right hand was damaged around the fifth finger.
Former world champion Mir crashed midway through second practice and was in significant discomfort. Honda last week said his right hand was damaged around the fifth finger.
Image: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Joan Mir will miss the German Grand Prix after suffering a hand injury in a crash during practice at last week's Italian Grand Prix, the Honda rider said on Tuesday.

Former world champion Mir crashed midway through second practice and was in significant discomfort. Honda last week said his right hand was examined, which revealed damage around the fifth finger.

Mir said on social media that tests had revealed “a significant bruise” on his right hand. “I will not be able to participate in the German Grand Prix,” he added. “As it is an injury that limits the strength and mobility of the hand, it is time to evaluate the best treatment ... and also the recovery plan to return safely.”

Mir's injury adds to a frustrating first season with Honda in which the 25-year-old has suffered multiple crashes.

Bagnaia leads Ducati clean sweep in Italian Grand Prix

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia extended his lead at the top of the MotoGP world championship after he rode to victory at his home Italian Grand Prix on ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Ferrari win the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari won the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday, with Italian Alessandro Pier Guidi driving the last stint to the chequered ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Martin Truex Jnr takes his fourth win at Sonoma

What a difference a year has made for Martin Truex Jnr at Sonoma.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R Features
  2. Ford Mustang driver behind bars for speeding at 162km/h in 80km/h zone news
  3. Pain at the pump: tracking the price of petrol news
  4. REVIEW | BMW 320d offers driving thrills without the thirst Reviews
  5. SPORTS SALOON SHOOT-OUT | 2023 BMW M340i VS Mercedes-AMG C43 Features

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video