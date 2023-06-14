Motorsport

Ford Ranger to take on Toyota Hilux in Dakar Rally from 2024

It is the blue oval's debut in the world's toughest off-road race

14 June 2023 - 13:16 By Motoring Reporter
Watch out Toyota, the Dakar Ford is looming in your mirrors.
Watch out Toyota, the Dakar Ford is looming in your mirrors.
Image: Supplied

The Ford Ranger is to take on its arch rival, the Toyota Hilux, in the Dakar Rally.

The blue oval has announced it will make its debut in the famed off-road race in 2024 to kick off a multiyear programme. Ford has teamed up with longtime partners M-Sport and South African-based Neil Woolridge Motorsport (NWM) to tackle the annual event, widely considered the toughest off-road race in the world.

It will field a purpose-built high-performance Ford Ranger bakkie in the Rally Raid T1+ category of next year’s race which takes place in Saudi Arabia from January 5-19. Based on the previous generation global Ranger, it will be powered by a 3.5l EcoBoost engine.

For the 2025 Dakar Rally, the team is developing an all-new custom-built Ranger Raptor designed built to Dakar’s T1+ class regulations.

“Ford Performance has raced and won from Le Mans to Monaco, Daytona to Bathurst and Finke to Ensenada. But it has yet to take on one of the toughest races on the planet — the iconic Dakar Rally,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

“The first step in the multiyear plan is to finish and learn first with Ranger T1+. We cannot underestimate the enormity of the challenge ahead of us.”

Test races are expected to include Spain’s Baja España Aragón and Morocco’s Rally du Maroc in July and October respectively, before tackling the Dakar Rally next year.

“Our first time in Dakar will be a learning adventure that will help inform how we compete in the future,” said Rushbrook. “But as with all racing, we’re not just racing to win, we’re also racing to help build better products for our customers.” 

“The Dakar Rally is among the pinnacle of global off-road racing events,” said Malcolm Wilson, M-Sport MD. “We’ve achieved great success over the years with Ford in FIA WRC rally racing and can’t wait to apply this same level of focus, energy and effort to competing with Ranger in Dakar.”

UK-based M-Sport is a leading developer and campaigner of the M-Sport Ford Puma HybridRally1 in the FIA World Rally Championship, as well as engine builder for the Mustang GT3 programme. NWM has played a pivotal role since the infancy of the Rally-Raid Ranger, as the team developed and built units at its facility in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, specified to compete in full Dakar T1+ regulations in the SA Rally-Raid Championship and around the world.

The Ranger’s Dakar Rally entry will mirror the sales battle taking place in South Africa between the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, the country’s two best selling bakkies. The South Africa-built Gazoo Racing Hilux has contested the Dakar for the past several years and won the last two.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Subaru's latest duo hits South African shores

It's not often that small-volume Japanese carmaker Subaru releases new machinery in South Africa. But the past 12 months have turned out to be quite ...
Lifestyle
3 minutes ago

Refreshed Discovery Sport arrives in Mzansi

The updated Discovery Sport lineup is now available in South Africa and hits the road wearing a host of exterior and interior updates designed to ...
Motoring
54 minutes ago

FIRST DRIVE | Defender 130 is aimed at families with a taste for adventure

There are large SUVs, and then there’s the new Defender 130. Note the new naming convention minus the Jaguar Land Rover tags. It’s now simply Range ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Ferrari win the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari won the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday, with Italian Alessandro Pier Guidi driving the last stint to the chequered ...
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R

South Africa's burliest bakkie takes on VW's hot hatch in a 0-100km/h dice.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R Features
  2. Ford Mustang driver behind bars for speeding at 162km/h in 80km/h zone news
  3. Pain at the pump: tracking the price of petrol news
  4. REVIEW | BMW 320d offers driving thrills without the thirst Reviews
  5. Porsche is the world’s most valuable luxury brand news

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video