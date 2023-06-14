After months of discussions with Formula One star driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes expects to sign him to a contract extension in matter of "days, not weeks", its team boss says.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team CEO Toto Wolff told CNBC's Squawk on the Street programme on Monday that a new deal will happen soon with six months remaining on the current contract.
"We are still talking, we get this question basically every race weekend," Wolff said. "We've got such a good relationship, we dread the moment we have to talk about money.
"It is going to happen soon."
Wolff said he would like to get an agreement before the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.
"I think we're talking more days than weeks, but if I commit to a date now then everyone is going to ask me over the weekend what happened to the days," Wolff said about the time frame for a potential deal.
Mercedes boss says Hamilton's new contract is 'days' away
Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images
Hamilton, 38, is a seven-time F1 champion from the UK who joined Mercedes in 2013, as did Wolff.
Hamilton has said recently that he hopes an announcement will be made in the coming weeks while also dealing with rumours that the rival Ferrari racing team was putting together a $48m (roughly R895.1m) contract offer.
Ferrari team's principal Frederic Vasseur also denied the report as "rubbish" in May.
