Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula 1 world champion, is set to make a thrilling comeback at the Nürburgring circuit on September 9.
Vettel will participate in the highly anticipated Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event. The German racing sensation will join the ranks of esteemed drivers such as Daniel Ricciardo, a Grand Prix winner and Red Bull Racing test driver, as they tackle the Nordschleife in their high-performance F1 cars. Vettel's championship-winning RB7, has been modified to run on synthetic, carbon-neutral e-fuel, showcasing his dedication to sustainable racing.
The Red Bull Formula Nürburgring promises to deliver an unparalleled spectacle, attracting an estimated crowd of 30,000 motorsport enthusiasts who will be treated to breathtaking views of the Eifel region. One of the undeniable highlights of the event will be Vettel's demonstration run, symbolising his commitment to the sport and its evolution towards environmental sustainability.
Hailing from Heppenheim, Germany, Vettel has forged a remarkable career in the world of F1, securing four consecutive world championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013.
“Motorsport is my passion,” affirms Vettel. “It is crucial for me to showcase that racing cars can deliver exceptional performance using synthetic, CO2-neutral fuel. This is not just a concept for the future, it is happening right now.”
The Nordschleife, nestled amid the picturesque Eifel forests, is renowned for its treacherous 73 bends, challenging ascents and descents, and the infamous Caracciola Carousel. It has rightfully earned its reputation as one of the most demanding racetracks in the world.
Since its inauguration in 1927, the Nordschleife has witnessed countless historic moments in motorsport. Now, it eagerly awaits Vettel's long-awaited return, ready to add another chapter to its illustrious history.
Sebastian Vettel to tackle Nordschleife in modified Red Bull RB7
Image: Red Bull Content Pool
