Motorsport

Ferrari unable to pinpoint Leclerc's Spanish GP qualifying issue

16 June 2023 - 10:49 By Reuters
Asked what fans could expect in Montreal after the difficult Spanish weekend, Leclerc said the team did not have anything new on the cars.
Asked what fans could expect in Montreal after the difficult Spanish weekend, Leclerc said the team did not have anything new on the cars.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Ferrari have failed to get to the bottom of a qualifying problem that wrecked Charles Leclerc's Spanish Grand Prix this month.

The Monegasque, who described his car's handling as “weird” while turning left in qualifying, ended up having to start from the pit lane at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Asked at the Canadian Grand Prix on Thursday whether Ferrari had discovered a problem once the car was back at the Maranello factory, Leclerc told reporters they had not.

“To be honest it's the first time that it happened in my career,” he said. “If I look at all the left-hand corners that's where I was struggling. I said it straight away after qualifying and we can see that on data clearly.

“I'm losing six and a half or seven tenths in all the left-hand corners.

“But there are no real reasons for it yet. For now I cannot say much more to be honest.”

Asked what fans could expect in Montreal after the difficult Spanish weekend, Leclerc said the team did not have anything new on the cars.

“I don't think we'll have any miracles but we need to just try and maximise our package, understand more this package, the way we should set up the car to maximise it,” he said.

“In Spain we were quite easily off the window and then we were losing quite a lot of performance, so we've learnt a lot and I'm pretty sure we'll be in a better place for this weekend. But I don't think it will be a huge step forward.”

Leclerc said he expected runaway leaders Red Bull, winners of every race this season, and Aston Martin to be strong while recovering former champions Mercedes were a bit more of a question mark.

READ MORE

Sebastian Vettel to tackle Nordschleife in modified Red Bull RB7

Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula 1 world champion, is set to make a thrilling comeback to the Nürburgring circuit on September 9.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Verstappen looking to score Red Bull's 100th GP win in Canada

Max Verstappen can deliver Red Bull's 100th Formula One victory at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and step up alongside the late ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lawrence Stroll hopes to see both his drivers on the podium in Canada

Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll hopes to see his son Lance and Fernando Alonso on the podium at his home Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R Features
  2. WATCH | Kasi Surprise wows matric dancegoer with ride in Range Rover Features
  3. Ford Mustang driver behind bars for speeding at 162km/h in 80km/h zone news
  4. SA fares worst in car-affordability study news
  5. Pain at the pump: tracking the price of petrol news

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town