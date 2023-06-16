Motorsport

First Canadian GP practice cut short by technical issues

16 June 2023 - 20:51 By Reuters
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

The Canadian Grand Prix got off to a stuttering start on Friday when first practice was halted due to technical issues that limited the session to just five minutes.

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen, who started from pole last year and won the race ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, was first out onto the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and immediately put his Red Bull on top of the timing sheet.

But less than five minutes into opening practice Pierre Gasly brought out the red flags when his Alpine came to a stop on the side of the track with a clutch issue halting the session.

While Gasly's car was quickly pushed to safety, racing never resumed as technical issues at race control involving cameras that cover the track prevented a restart.

The sport's governing body said in a statement that the problem involved local installation.

"The session restart has been delayed due to issues with the local CCTV infrastructure around the circuit," said the FIA. "The local organisers are working to resolve the issue and until that time we can't restart for safety reasons.

"The delay will be longer as the CCTV is not synced correctly and until the issue has been fixed we cannot run on track."

Only 12 cars managed to set a flying lap with Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas fastest ahead of the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Due to regulations that there must be 2.5 hours between practices, the FIA would not extend the session but instead added 30 minutes onto the second which is set for 5pm ET (2100 GMT).

