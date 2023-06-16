Toyota GR Cup heads to Aldo Scribante

After an eventful third round at Zwartkops last month, the Toyota GR Cup heads to the Aldo Scribante circuit in Gqeberha this Saturday.
The six motoring journalists racing identical GR86 race cars in the one-make series will be joined for round four by Anand Pather, Toyota SA Motors' vice-president for customer services.
Pather previously competed in a GR Yaris last year but is now set to make his debut in the GR86 rear-wheel drive coupé used by all the drivers in the 2023 series. As an experienced driver, he is looking forward to the new experience and adding further excitement to a championship which has delivered a fair share of fender-bending action by motoring scribes hungry to make their mark for the media titles they represent.
Leading the championship, and fresh from winning the two heats in the Zwartkops round, is Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM) on 33 points, a rookie driver who has impressively translated his sim racing skills into the real world.
He holds a seven-point advantage over Mark Jones (Citizen), winner of the Killarney round held in March. Luckhoff (AutoTrader) lies third and is a regular front-runner, ahead of Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE) who trails in the points after missing the first round but regularly finds himself on the podium.
Reuben van Niekerk (Jumping Kids/Wheels24) and Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media) will be looking to convert their strong qualifying pace into good race results at Aldo Scribante this weekend.
As the drivers prepare for the races, the weather in Gqeberha is expected to play a role, with forecasts indicating mixed conditions over the weekend. The dynamic weather adds an element of unpredictability and tests the drivers' adaptability and race strategies.
The GR Cup shares the grid with the Toyota Gazoo Yaris League, a series for young up-and-coming racing drivers.
The races form part of the Extreme Festival national racing series which includes the Global Touring Cars, GTC SupaCup, CompCare Polo Cup, Investchem Formula 1600s, G+H Extreme Supercars, Mobil 1 V8 Supercars and SunBet ZX10 Masters motorcycles. and closest racing in the Gazoo Leagues.
Saturday’s live racing action can be viewed here.
Toyota GR Cup heads to Aldo Scribante
Motoring journalists go head-to-head in identical Toyota GR86 cars
Image: Supplied
