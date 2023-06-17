Motorsport

Bagnaia takes pole at German Grand Prix qualifying

17 June 2023 - 12:55 By Reuters
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position for the German Grand Prix after finishing on top in Saturday's qualifying session.

Bagnaia was fastest at the Sachsenring with a time of 1:21.409 seconds, 0.078 seconds ahead of VR46 Racing's Luca Marini — MotoGP great Valentino Rossi's half-brother.

Jack Miller completed the front row, ending third-fastest on the Red Bull KTM.

Honda's six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was seventh in Q1, while France's 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo was 12th.

South Africa's Brad Binder qualified fifth.

