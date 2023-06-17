Motorsport

Haas expects to keep Magnussen and Hulkenberg for 2024 F1 season

17 June 2023 - 09:36 By Reuters
Haas team principal Gunther Steiner said he anticipates retaining its Formula 1 driver lineup of Kevin Magnussen (left) and Nico Hulkenberg for 2024.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner said he anticipates retaining its Formula 1 driver line-up of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for 2024.

“Driver market-wise, I think we are in the moment where we are pretty happy with what we have got,” Steiner said ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

“Obviously, we want to get to announce our drivers as soon as possible so we don't have to hang around like last year, a long time, telling you guys it'll be next race and then it gets boring!”

Hulkenberg returned to the grid this year, replacing Mick Schumacher in Haas' line-up. He enters this weekend 12th in the drivers standings with six points.

Magnussen enjoyed his own successful return to F1 last year, replacing Nikita Mazepin shortly before the start of the 2022 season. His results have been far more inconsistent this year as Magnussen sits in 17th with just two points.

Overall, Haas enters the Canadian GP seventh in the constructors standings with eight points, tied with Alfa Romeo and ahead of AlphaTauri and Williams.

The team has struggled with tyre degradation with its 2023 VF-23 car, with Hulkenberg being outspoken with his criticism. Haas has often shown good qualifying speed, only to struggle maintaining pace on race day.

However, Steiner said the team is planning to keep its technical relationship with Ferrari, which has also battled tire issues this year.

“I think in the short to medium term there's no point to change,” he said. “There is no trying to hide, it's very open. Everybody's like, 'Hey, let's try to find out what can we do to find out more what is happening.'

“Just because you've got a year like this, it doesn't mean that you immediately have to jump to someone else.”

