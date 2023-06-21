Motorsport

Ricciardo says racing for Red Bull again would be a 'fairy-tale'

21 June 2023 - 08:28 By Reuters
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Australian Daniel Ricciardo has raised the possibility of racing again for Red Bull as a 'fairy-tale' ending to his Formula One career.

The 33-year-old is spending a year on the sidelines as Red Bull reserve after being replaced at McLaren by compatriot Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to 2018, winning seven races, after two seasons with sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) from 2012-13.

A popular figure in the paddock, the Australian has said he wants a competitive team rather than just making up the numbers on the grid.

AlphaTauri has served as a stepping stone for young drivers, including double world champion Max Verstappen, to the main Red Bull team and Ricciardo indicated to ESPN this could be a way back.

“Honestly, the fairy-tale ending (would be) to finish my career here (at Red Bull) if I could have it all my own way,” he said.

“But we'll see. I'll probably have to work my way up a little bit but it's really nice to be back here.”

AlphaTauri have Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda and Dutch rookie Nyck de Vries as their current line-up but the team are last in the standings with only two points from eight races.

Red Bull have won every race, Verstappen triumphant in six and Mexican Sergio Perez winning the other two.

Perez has a contract to the end of next year but his form has slumped in the past three races after a strong start and there has been some speculation about his future.

Ricciardo has been working in the simulator and will drive the Red Bull car at a Silverstone tyre test after next month's British Grand Prix.

“I know I can come back as a more complete version of myself,” he told ESPN.

Red Bull might win every race but the gap seems to be closing

Red Bull boss Christian Horner recognised after Sunday's landmark Canadian Grand Prix that his runaway Formula One leaders could win every race this ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen won Canadian GP with dead bird on board

Red Bull's advertising slogan is 'gives you wings' but Max Verstappen had the whole bird on board when he won Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Norris perplexed by penalty for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’

McLaren's Lando Norris says a five-second penalty in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix for "unsportsmanlike behaviour" makes no sense
Motoring
2 days ago
