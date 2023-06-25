Motorsport

Marquez withdraws from Dutch GP after being declared unfit

25 June 2023 - 10:58 By Reuters
Marquez has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings, in a season so far dominated by Ducati.
Marquez has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings, in a season so far dominated by Ducati.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on Sunday said he will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries suffered at last weekend's German Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Spaniard pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring - a track where he has won eight times in his MotoGP career.

The Honda rider has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings, in a season so far dominated by Ducati.

"I have not arrived at Assen (race track) at 100% physically. In addition to the sprain and the finger fracture, there is a fractured rib that has been causing me a lot of pain," Marquez said in a statement.

"I woke up this morning with a lot of pain and, after a check-up, we have decided together with the medical team, not to race today to prevent it from getting worse and be able to recover in the following weeks."

Bezzecchi pips Bagnaia to win Assen TT sprint

Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing underlined his dominance at the Assen TT on Saturday after the pole sitter beat Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia for his ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Bezzecchi breaks lap record to take pole at Dutch Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi smashed the Assen lap record on Saturday to claim pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix ahead of championship leader Francesco ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Rovanpera chases repeat win after rain slashes Ogier's Safari lead

Toyota go into the last day of the Safari Rally set to sweep the top four places and with Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera fighting for victory ...
Motoring
14 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Rejuvenated Alfa Romeo Stelvio rolls into Mzansi New Models
  2. These were South Africa's top 20 selling cars in May news
  3. Zakes Bantwini joins Mercedes-Benz 'Friend of the Brand' programme news
  4. Why fixing today’s cars requires much more than yesterday’s mechanic Features
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded