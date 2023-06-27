Motorsport

Alpine confident Reynolds will propel team into the F1 limelight

27 June 2023 - 14:35 By Reuters
'Deadpool' star Reynolds was announced on Monday, with Wrexham soccer club co-owner Rob McElhenney, in a group of investors taking a 24% equity stake in the former world champions.
Image: Alberto E Rodriguez/Getty Images

Renault-owned Alpine believe Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has the Midas touch to help get the team back to the top in Formula One.

Deadpool star Reynolds was announced on Monday, with Wrexham soccer club co-owner Rob McElhenney, in a group of investors taking a 24% equity stake in the former world champions.

Even if the investment is led by Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners, Reynolds' involvement through his Maximum Effort Investments created an immediate buzz.

"Most of you were probably expecting Ryan Reynolds," Otro Capital founder and partner Alec Scheiner jokingly told analysts at Alpine's Enstone factory during a strategy presentation.

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi pointed to Reynolds' track record in business.

"He did Mint, Aviation Gin, Wrexham, bringing sponsors, visibility and success. Everything he touches turns into some sort of success," he told reporters later.

T-Mobile US announced in March it would buy Ka'ena Corp, owners of Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to $1.35bn (roughly R24,9bn).

Diageo paid up to $610m (roughly R11,2bn) in 2020 for Aviation American Gin, co-owned by Reynolds, and other spirits brands.

Wrexham last April secured a fairytale return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence, with the club gaining a multitude of long-distance fans through docu-series Welcome to Wrexham.

Asked how involved Reynolds had been in the negotiations, Rossi replied: "Almost never. The deal was led by RedBird/Otro, Otro being a couple of people from RedBird starting their own fund, so it’s more or less one group of people talking to us."

Rossi said the investors, who have paid €200m (roughly R4bn), would develop revenues through merchandising, licensing and hospitality.

"Along the way we were thinking about how do you add visibility, incremental visibility, and these guys — Maximum Effort and Reynolds — they also do that," he said.

"They were interested, we met, we found there were a lot of things we could do ... so they decided to join the bandwagon."

