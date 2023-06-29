Red Bull cancelled Sergio Perez's media commitments at their home Austrian Grand Prix on Thursday after the Mexican Formula One driver reported sick.
"He became unwell last night and is taking the day to rest to ensure he's in the best possible health for this weekend's race," the team said.
Perez is Max Verstappen's closest title rival but still a massive 69 points behind his double world champion team mate after eight races.
The Mexican needs a strong showing at Spielberg after failing to qualify in the top 10 or stand on the podium in the last three races.
This weekend is the second sprint event of the season and Perez won the first in Azerbaijan in April, going on to win the Sunday grand prix as well.
That race in Baku remains his most recent win and he has had only one podium finish since then, while Verstappen has won the last four.
Friday features a single practice session and qualifying for Sunday's race with Saturday a standalone sprint day.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Perez reports in sick ahead of Austrian GP
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Red Bull cancelled Sergio Perez's media commitments at their home Austrian Grand Prix on Thursday after the Mexican Formula One driver reported sick.
"He became unwell last night and is taking the day to rest to ensure he's in the best possible health for this weekend's race," the team said.
Perez is Max Verstappen's closest title rival but still a massive 69 points behind his double world champion team mate after eight races.
The Mexican needs a strong showing at Spielberg after failing to qualify in the top 10 or stand on the podium in the last three races.
This weekend is the second sprint event of the season and Perez won the first in Azerbaijan in April, going on to win the Sunday grand prix as well.
That race in Baku remains his most recent win and he has had only one podium finish since then, while Verstappen has won the last four.
Friday features a single practice session and qualifying for Sunday's race with Saturday a standalone sprint day.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
Red Bull aim to keep the good times rolling at home Grand Prix
Alpine confident Reynolds will propel team into the F1 limelight
Hitech submit bid to join F1 grid in 2026 with Kazakh backing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos