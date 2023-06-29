Motorsport

Perez reports in sick ahead of Austrian GP

29 June 2023 - 16:31 By Reuters
Red Bull cancelled Sergio Perez's media commitments at their home Austrian Grand Prix on Thursday after the Mexican Formula One driver reported sick.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

"He became unwell last night and is taking the day to rest to ensure he's in the best possible health for this weekend's race," the team said.

Perez is Max Verstappen's closest title rival but still a massive 69 points behind his double world champion team mate after eight races.

The Mexican needs a strong showing at Spielberg after failing to qualify in the top 10 or stand on the podium in the last three races.

This weekend is the second sprint event of the season and Perez won the first in Azerbaijan in April, going on to win the Sunday grand prix as well.

That race in Baku remains his most recent win and he has had only one podium finish since then, while Verstappen has won the last four.

Friday features a single practice session and qualifying for Sunday's race with Saturday a standalone sprint day.

TimesLIVE

