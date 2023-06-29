Motorsport

Verstappen claps back at Hamilton over Red Bull domination comments

29 June 2023 - 18:39 By Reuters
Verstappen has won six of eight races so far this season and is already 69 points clear of closest rival and team mate Sergio Perez ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring.
Verstappen has won six of eight races so far this season and is already 69 points clear of closest rival and team mate Sergio Perez ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Max Verstappen reminded old foe Lewis Hamilton that "life is unfair" after Mercedes' seven-time world champion suggested Formula One needed a rule change to rein in Red Bull.

Verstappen has won six of eight races so far this season and is already 69 points clear of closest rival and team mate Sergio Perez ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring.

Red Bull are unbeaten this year and chasing a 10th successive victory after winning 18 of the last 19. They are 154 points clear of second-placed Mercedes.

Hamilton, whose own team won eight successive constructors' titles in 2014-21, was concerned Red Bull's advantage was now so great that they could already stop developing the current car to concentrate on 2024.

"I think ultimately it's likely that ... at the end of the year we will probably catch Red Bull, but that's probably because they are already focusing on next year's car," the Briton told Sky Sports television.

"They don't have to make any changes to this car any more as they're so far ahead.

"I think the (governing) FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start developing next year's car. Say August 1, that's where everybody can start so that no-one can get an advantage on the next year, because that sucks.

When Mercedes' past domination was pointed out, Hamilton said his team had never switched their attention to the next year so early.

"It needs to change because that's why you have dominance for so long and they keep allowing it to happen," added the Briton.

Asked during the official FIA press conference about Hamilton's comments, Verstappen rubbed salt in the wounds.

"Life is unfair as well," replied the 25-year-old, who denied Hamilton a record eighth title and took his first in 2021 in a highly controversial Abu Dhabi finale that still divides the sport.

"It’s not only F1. A lot of things in life are unfair, so we just have to deal with it."

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Perez reports in sick ahead of Austrian GP

Red Bull cancelled Sergio Perez's media commitments at their home Austrian Grand Prix on Thursday after the Mexican Formula One driver reported sick.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Red Bull aim to keep the good times rolling at home Grand Prix

Red Bull are ready for a homecoming party as they celebrate 100 wins in Formula One with a sellout crowd at the first Austrian Grand Prix since the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Alpine confident Reynolds will propel team into the F1 limelight

Renault-owned Alpine believe Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has the Midas touch to help get the team back to the top in Formula One.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station