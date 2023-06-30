Motorsport

Floundering De Vries determined to prove Marko wrong

30 June 2023 - 09:42 By Reuters
Nyck De Vries is one of only two drivers yet to score this season, with a best result of 12th in eight races for the Red Bull-owned team.
Nyck De Vries is one of only two drivers yet to score this season, with a best result of 12th in eight races for the Red Bull-owned team.
Image: Kym Illman/Getty Images

AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries said he was determined to prove Helmut Marko wrong after the Red Bull motorsport head fuelled speculation about the under-fire Dutch rookie's Formula One future.

De Vries is one of only two drivers yet to score this season, with a best result of 12th in eight races for the Red Bull-owned team.

Japanese team mate Yuki Tsunoda has twice finished 10th for his team's only points.

Marko, who oversees Red Bull's driver development programme and is famed for a “shooting-from-the-hip” approach to interviews, was asked whether he and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner ever disagreed about driver signings.

“Not often, but sometimes we do. The last one, I would say De Vries,” he told The Inside Line podcast.

“He (Horner) was not a fan of De Vries. I would say at the moment it looks like he was right.”

De Vries, the 2019 Formula Two champion and 2020-21 Formula E champion, told reporters before Red Bull's home Austrian Grand Prix: “I think Dr Marko would appreciate if I proved him wrong on track.

“That’s all I kind of feel about it and what's within my control. That’s it.”

The Dutch driver said there was no need to force anything.

“I think the key is to just continue as we are and continue to focus on the job, remain patient, and then I think the potential is there so it’s just a matter of time for things to come together.”

De Vries's future has been made more uncertain by changes in the team management, with Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies set to take over as principal from Franz Tost in 2024.

Marko told Austria's Kleine Zeitung this week that the Italy-based team would also have new sponsors and a new name.

MORE

Verstappen claps back at Hamilton over Red Bull domination comments

Max Verstappen reminded old foe Lewis Hamilton that 'life is unfair' after Mercedes' seven times world champion suggested Formula One needed a rule ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Perez reports in sick ahead of Austrian GP

Red Bull cancelled Sergio Perez's media commitments at their home Austrian Grand Prix on Thursday after the Mexican Formula One driver reported sick.
Motoring
20 hours ago

Red Bull aim to keep the good times rolling at home Grand Prix

Red Bull are ready for a homecoming party as they celebrate 100 wins in Formula One with a sellout crowd at the first Austrian Grand Prix since the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media