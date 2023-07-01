Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two in the pole shoot-out for Saturday's stand-alone sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The double world champion lapped Spielberg's Red Bull Ring with a fastest lap of 1:04.440 seconds to complete a qualifying double after securing pole on Friday for Sunday's main grand prix.
Perez was nearly half a second slower than Verstappen, who has a 69-point lead over the Mexican after winning six of the eight races so far this season.
McLaren's Lando Norris will line up in third place for the sprint with Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg fourth and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc on the row behind.
Verstappen on pole for Austrian GP Saturday sprint race
Image: Red Bull Content Pool
