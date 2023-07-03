Motorsport

Ferrari rank as F1's most valuable team

03 July 2023 - 08:57 By Reuters
Ferrari made an F1-best $504m (R9.49bn) in revenue for 2022, while turning a $50m (R941.9m) profit. File photo.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Despite not winning a Formula 1 title since 2008, Ferrari is the most valuable of the circuit's 10 teams at $3.13bn (roughly R59bn), according to a survey by Sportico.

The sports business publication used team revenues, publicly available financial statements and interviews with people across various business aspects of racing to determine team values. It then cross referenced its findings with other experts in the industry.

Second on the Sportico valuation list was Mercedes at $2.7bn (R50.91bn), followed by Red Bull (R45.63bn), McLaren (R29.42bn) and Aston Martin (R21.49bn).

Rounding out the top 10 were Alpine (R20.36bn), AlphaTauri (R17.06bn), Alfa Romeo (R15.36bn), Williams (R14.98bn) and Haas (R14.98bn).

The collection of 10 teams is worth $15.3bn (R288.36bn).

