Motorsport

High court dismisses environmental claims against Dutch F1 GP

05 July 2023 - 15:15 By Reuters
The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the Formula One calendar after a break of 36 years in 2021 and is scheduled to be held for the third consecutive year on August 27.
The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the Formula One calendar after a break of 36 years in 2021 and is scheduled to be held for the third consecutive year on August 27.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Netherlands' highest court on Wednesday dismissed claims by environmentalists against organisers of the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix that it threatened a nature reserve around the track and endangered species inhabiting the area.

The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the Formula One calendar after a break of 36 years in 2021 and is scheduled to be held for the third consecutive year on August 27.

The race, reinstated at the renovated Zandvoort circuit to bank on the popularity of Dutch world champion Max Verstappen, drew hundreds of thousands of spectators in the past two years and is sold out again this year.

Environmental activists have for years tried to stop local races at the picturesque Zandvoort circuit, hemmed in between the Dutch North Sea coast and a large nature reserve, about 25km west of Amsterdam.

In a series of lawsuits, the nature activists had demanded permits for the track's expansion be overturned, asserting builders had destroyed dune reserves where the rare natterjack toad and sand lizard live and breed.

They also said activities at the track throughout the year caused much more pollution than the organisers had stated in their applications for permits.

Their cases had been dismissed by a lower court in 2021 and the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday there were no legal grounds to overturn the decision.

“We are happy the court has found, after thorough consideration, that we have handled [the environment] with care,” Zandvoort director Robert Overdijk said.

However, the court said provincial authorities needed to reassess the concerns of the activists in considering whether the circuit would need a new environmental permit in future.

But this opinion does not affect events now scheduled.

“Activities and events at the Zandvoort circuit can continue,” the court said.

MORE:

Red Bull preparing to equal McLaren's 11 consecutive wins at Silverstone

Formula One champions Red Bull can equal McLaren's 35-year-old record of 11 wins in a row at Silverstone on Sunday and once again Max Verstappen is ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Kyalami excluded from provisional Intercontinental GT3 calendar

The Kyalami 9 Hour isn’t included in the provisional diary of the 2024 Intercontinental GT3 endurance series, but Christo Kruger of LSM Distributors ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

e-Fuel powered Dacia to take on Dakar Rally with Loeb in 2025

Dacia, the low-cost brand of Renault, said on Monday it will participate as a manufacturer in the Dakar Rally in 2025 with a prototype running on ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. High court dismisses environmental claims against Dutch F1 GP Motorsport
  2. 2023 Suzuki Safari Town Festival is raring to go news
  3. Red Bull preparing to equal McLaren's 11 consecutive wins at Silverstone Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | New Mitsubishi Outlander raises the brand's stock Reviews
  5. Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes fastest production vehicle to cross Australia's ... news

Latest Videos

WATCH: Brave US deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car
'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...