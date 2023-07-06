Motorsport

Marquez lists team motorhome on Airbnb

06 July 2023 - 09:53 By Reuters
Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will list his team’s motorhome on Airbnb where fans can stay during the Catalan Grand Prix in September.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Marquez will host a one-night stay on September 2 for up to two people in the team's motorhome next to his private trailer for €93 (R1,895) in a nod to the Spaniard's racing number.

“The motorhomes space during a Grand Prix is reserved for riders and their teams,” said Marquez.

“Guests will live a once-in-a-lifetime experience, not available to anyone else. This is the most exciting motorsport championship in the world and hosting in my home city raises the stakes for me.

“This is a rare peek behind the scenes at the world of professional racing.”

The experience will also include a ride in the MotoGP simulator and personal guided tour of the paddock by the host.

Marquez was ruled out of the June 25 Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries.

The 30-year-old pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring.

The Honda driver has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings.

