Motorsport

Ferrari's Leclerc fastest in wet final British GP practice, Verstappen eighth

08 July 2023 - 14:33 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc, who missed Friday's second practice with an electrical issue, set a best time of 1:27.419 seconds on soft tyres before the rain started.
Charles Leclerc, who missed Friday's second practice with an electrical issue, set a best time of 1:27.419 seconds on soft tyres before the rain started.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc lapped fastest in final practice for the British Grand Prix at a soggy Silverstone on Saturday with Alex Albon again making waves in his surprisingly quick Williams.

Leclerc, who missed Friday's second practice with an electrical issue, set a best time of 1:27.419 seconds on soft tyres before the rain started.

Albon, who was third in both Friday sessions, was second-fastest — also in the dry conditions and on softs — and 0.173 slower.

The Thai's mechanics were working on the car up to the start of the session to fix an electrical problem.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was third on the time sheets with Pierre Gasly fourth for Alpine and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton fifth for Mercedes.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, last year's race winner, was sixth and US rookie Logan Sargeant seventh for Williams.

Hamilton would support peaceful protest at British GP

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he would support a peaceful protest at the British Grand Prix this weekend after Formula One drivers ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Red Bull's double world champion and dominant leader Max Verstappen was only eighth, after dominating Friday, but on the slower medium tyre while Mexican teammate Sergio Perez was 14th.

Verstappen enjoys an 81-point lead in the standings after nine races, all won by Red Bull.

Another win on Sunday would equal McLaren's record run of 11 successive wins from 1988, with Red Bull's sequence starting in Abu Dhabi at the end of last season.

Verstappen has won seven races so far this year and is chasing a sixth successive victory for the first time in his career.

Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou failed to set a time with the mechanics working on a suspected motor generator unit (heat) problem.

McLaren's Lando Norris was under investigation after mechanics left a cooling fan attached to the rear of his car when he left the garage. The Briton stopped at the end of the pitlane for it to be retrieved.

READ MORE:

Verstappen fastest in second British GP practice

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen completed a British Grand Prix practice double at Silverstone on Friday with Ferrari close and Williams' ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Red Bull say they are ahead of schedule on 2026 engines

Formula One champions Red Bull are finding potential problems with the sport's 2026 engine because they are ahead of schedule in building their own, ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in first British GP practice

Formula One leader Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two in opening practice for the British Grand Prix on Friday, with Alex Albon a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
Leclerc, who missed Friday's second practice with an electrical issue, set a best time of 1:27.419 seconds on soft tyres before the rain started.
Leclerc, who missed Friday's second practice with an electrical issue, set a best time of 1:27.419 seconds on soft tyres before the rain started.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ferrari's Leclerc fastest in wet final British GP practice, Verstappen eighth Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Lexus LX rides high on go-anywhere luxury First Drives
  3. Verstappen fastest in second British GP practice Motorsport
  4. Brabus 900 Rocket R takes the Porsche 911 Turbo S to a new level of fast New Models
  5. Showroom vs online shopping: which are SA's most popular new cars? Features

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy