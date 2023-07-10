Piastri deserved to be on the podium, says Norris

Motorsport

Oscar Piastri finished fourth after starting third, his hopes hit by a safety car that allowed Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to pit cheaply and take the final podium position.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris was fizzing after his first home British Grand Prix podium on Sunday but among the celebrations he felt for Australian team mate and nearly man Oscar Piastri.

The 22-year-old Formula One rookie finished fourth after starting third, his hopes hit by a safety car that allowed Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to pit cheaply and take the final podium position.

“He should be sitting here," said Norris, who finished second to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, as the top three faced reporters.

“If things went to plan and there wasn't a safety car. So it's a bit of a shame. He deserved his first podium in Formula One.

“I think it would have been amazing for us as Team McLaren and celebrating our 60th anniversary and he deserved it. He's been on top form all weekend, he's been pushing me an insane amount.

“All year he's been good. It's not like he's just turned up here and was strong. He's been good since day one in the car and makes my life tough sometimes. I don't always like it but it's a good thing and makes me a better driver too.

“He'll have his chances. He's driving very well and he's doing a very good job."

Norris had plenty of respect for seven-times world champion Hamilton.

Norris was only seven years old when his compatriot, now 38, made a sensational debut for McLaren in 2007 before taking a first championship in 2008.

“That is genuinely what made me want to become a racing driver," he said of a man who has 103 wins compared to Norris's seven podiums.

“I guess little did I know Lewis would still be here 15 years later and still going strong. So fair play to him, it is an honour to be able to race with these guys who have created history and been some of the best drivers ever.

“I want to be someone who can join in on those battles and create some of my own history."

Hamilton, who went wheel-to-wheel with Norris after the safety car period, repaid the compliment.

“I think it's great when you can have close battles like that and rely on the driver you're competing with to be hard but fair," he said.

“There was never a moment where we thought we'd come together and that's what motor racing is all about."

