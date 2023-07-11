Daniel Ricciardo replaces Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri

Motorsport

Australian Daniel Ricciardo has joined the AlphaTauri Formula One team.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo has joined the AlphaTauri Formula One team on loan from Red Bull Racing for the rest of the 2023 season, taking Nyck de Vries's seat from the Hungarian Grand Prix next week, the team announced on Tuesday.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team," AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said. "I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future."

