The Safari Rally took place from June 22 to 25 outside Nairobi in Kenya and TimesLIVE Motoring was in attendance. It was the seventh round of the FIA’s World Rally Championship (WRC) on its world tour of 13 rounds. It is the only round on the championship’s calendar that takes place on the African continent.
We attended the historically rich rally, which was first held 75 years ago, as guests of Toyota Gazoo Racing, who are campaigning four entries in the premiere WRC class with their GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid. The cars produce in excess of 360kW from a turbocharged, 1.6l three-cylinder engine and a hybrid-electric motor. Power is sent to all four wheels with the suspension tuned to maximise grip for rally conditions.
The Safari Rally is regarded as the toughest rally on the WRC’s calendar, and drivers love the challenge. Historically, the Safari Rally took place on public roads over a distance of 5,000km, but the closed, special stage approach was adopted in later years as rallying became increasingly faster and more dangerous.
Duelling in the Kenyan dust at the 2023 Safari Rally
Image: JAANUS REE/RED BULL CONTENT POOL
The Safari Rally took place from June 22 to 25 outside Nairobi in Kenya and TimesLIVE Motoring was in attendance. It was the seventh round of the FIA’s World Rally Championship (WRC) on its world tour of 13 rounds. It is the only round on the championship’s calendar that takes place on the African continent.
We attended the historically rich rally, which was first held 75 years ago, as guests of Toyota Gazoo Racing, who are campaigning four entries in the premiere WRC class with their GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid. The cars produce in excess of 360kW from a turbocharged, 1.6l three-cylinder engine and a hybrid-electric motor. Power is sent to all four wheels with the suspension tuned to maximise grip for rally conditions.
The Safari Rally is regarded as the toughest rally on the WRC’s calendar, and drivers love the challenge. Historically, the Safari Rally took place on public roads over a distance of 5,000km, but the closed, special stage approach was adopted in later years as rallying became increasingly faster and more dangerous.
Image: JAANUS REE/RED BULL CONTENT POOL
Sandy roads produce an incredible amount of dust which can quickly turn to slippery muddy tracks when the rains start falling on the African savannah. It is interesting to note that the cars produce different dust trails as their aerodynamic designs are unique. Conditions were again variable at this year’s rally with some stages dry and others extremely wet. Enthusiastic Kenyan spectators came out in their thousands to catch a glimpse of the world-class drivers taking on terrain that is very different to Europe.
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT’s drivers put on a spectacular performance and dominated the premiere WRC class. Reigning world champion and winner of last year’s Safari Rally Kalle Rovanperӓ and co-driver Jonne Halttunen were in a constant battle throughout the rally with eight-time world champion Sébastian Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais, also driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid. In the end, Ogier managed to pip Rovanperӓ across the finish line by just 6.7s after 19 special stages and take the overall win.
The other two Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT teams completed the top four with Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin on the third step of the podium and Takamoto Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston finishing fourth, despite having an accident in the shakedown before the rally when he rolled the car and mechanics had to fix it in time for the first stage. He also managed to hit a zebra during the rally.
Image: JAANUS REE/RED BULL CONTENT POOL
The closest challenger to Toyota came from the Spanish pair of Dani Sordo and co-driver Candido Carrera in their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid in fifth followed by Ott Tӓnak and co-driver Martin Jӓrveoja in their Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid.
Rovanperӓ leads the driver’s championship with 140 points, with Evans in second place with 99 points. He is just one point clear of Ogier and Tӓnak, both on 98 points.
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT lead the manufacturer’s championship with 285 points, while the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team are second with 237 points. M-Sport Ford World Rally Team are trailing in third with 175 points.
The next round of the FIA’s World Rally Championship is Rally Estonia, set for July 20, and it's sure to be a cracker.
Daniel Ricciardo replaces Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri
Verstappen keeps winning but his rivals keep changing
Norris says McLaren have a lot of development work to do
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos