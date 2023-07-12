Motorsport

Four reasons why you need to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed

12 July 2023 - 09:19
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 13 to 16 at Chichester is the place to be if you are a motorhead.
Image: James Bearne/Getty Images

The Goodwood Festival of Speed held annually in Chichester, about 100km from London, has become the de facto hallowed ground for all things motoring.

The event runs from July 13 to 16 and if you have the cash to splash, it's one for the books, or you can stream it live on YouTube.

Be it F1 machinery, rally devices, motorcycles or the latest super cars, or you want to see young and old motorsport legends, Goodwood has it all by the bucketload. 

Manufacturer interest in the event has made it the place to launch and unveil new models, with visitors able to see, touch and hear as the machines take on the hill in competition and exhibition runs. 

These are four of the main highlights to tune into this week.

Porsche returns to Goodwood to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
Image: Supplied

Porsche’s 75th anniversary

Last year BMW used the festival to celebrate 50 years of BMW M, and it was quite a spectacle with new and old models showcased.

This year Porsche turns 75 and it returns to the grandstand, and the main sculpture piece, to celebrate its glorious past. You can expect the Zuffenhausen brand to bring out its best weapons from the past, present and future.

Max Chilton and the McMurtry Spéirling are the record holders at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Image: Supplied

Sunday shoot-out

Another headline attraction is the 1.8km stretch of tarmac where spectators line up and hospitality marquees are perched. Manufacturers and race teams use the road to show off new and old cars, but on Sunday the heat is turned up.

That’s when some of the greatest drivers show what the greatest cars can do. This year the target will be on British touring car driver Max Chilton, who set the fastest time of 39.08 seconds in 2022 behind the wheel of the McMurtry Spéirling electric hyper car.

Formula 1 legend Mika Häkkinen is confirmed for this year's festival, where MotoGP bikes will make their debut.
Image: Supplied

Celebrity drivers and cars

Some of the world’s best drivers are usually in attendance. The year’s confirmations include Lando Norris, Sebastian Vettel driving F1 cars he owns, Jenson Button, Mika Häkkinen and Emerson Fittipaldi. World Rally Championship legends Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville will be tearing up the hill in their machines. 

The centenary of the Le Mans 24 Hours is celebrated with more than 30 cars from the past and present. They include the Audi R10 and R18 that dominated the 2000s, while the current Le Mans winning Ferrari 499P and the Garage 56 Camaro ZL1 NASCAR will also be there. MotoGP bikes also join the festivities this year.

The McLaren Solus that featured in the 2017 'Gran Turismo Sport' video game is available to only 25 customers.
Image: Supplied

New cars

In recent years original equipment manufacturers have chosen the festival for public debuts of new cars. Last year BMW unveiled the new BMW M3 Touring. This year is another bumper year for debuts, and include: 

AIM EV Sport 01 — Shiro Nakamura is a Japanese designer formerly with Nissan. Notable projects under his direction are the R35 Nissan GT-R. He will be unveiling an independently produced AIM EV Sport 01 electric sports car.

Caterham Cars — The British manufacturer will debut two electric cars, the Caterham Seven and the Caterham Project V. The former is classic and lightweight race-and-road tool styled from the 1960s, and could prove fast enough to challenge for honours. The latter is a closed-wheel, closed-cockpit sports car.

McLaren — The British supercar specialist recently showed the new 750S, a replacement of the 720S that hits the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds. The company has selected the festival to show off its latest toy, the Solus GT. It debuted as a car in a Gran Turismo Sport video game and is now a real life hyper car powered by a 5.2l V10 that produces 618kW at a screaming 10,000rpm.

The Hyundai N Vision 74 concept car will be among new and exciting cars on show.
Image: Supplied

McMurtry — Current record holders of the outright fastest time up the hill will return with the Spéirling Pure. This time the company isn’t looking to break records, but will showcase the road legal version of the electric car capable of the 0-100km/h sprint in 1.4 seconds. 

Also expect dynamic debuts from the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Automobili Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina; Mini Aceman; MG4 XPower; Hyundai N Vision 74; Aston Martin’s DB12 and the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster.

