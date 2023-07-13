Motorsport

Jimmie Johnson nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame

13 July 2023 - 08:04 By Reuters
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, in his first year of eligibility, heads the list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Johnson recorded 83 NASCAR victories and won five titles in succession from 2006-10. He also won crowns in 2013 and 2016.

Johnson is tied for most series titles with legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Another new nominee on the Modern Era Ballot is Chad Knaus, the crew chief for Johnson's seven titles. He worked with Johnson from 2002-18 in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Holdovers on the Modern Era Ballot are former drivers Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips and Ricky Rudd.

Driver Donnie Allison was nominated through the Pioneer Ballot, which honours those whose careers began more than 60 years ago. Allison's brother, Bobby, and nephew, Davey, are already members of the Hall of Fame.

Holdover nominees on the Pioneer ballot are fellow driversAJ Foyt and Sam Ard, car builder Banjo Matthews and car owner Ralph Moody.

Two modern era candidates and one pioneer candidate will be selected. The 61-person committee meets on August 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Former NASCAR executive Les Richter is on the Landmark Award Ballot, designed to honour those who made significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR. Richter, who died in 2010 at age 79, was a former NFL star who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Returning nominees for the Landmark Award are Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy and Dr Joseph Mattioli.

