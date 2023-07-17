Motorsport

Christian Lundgaard picks up first IndyCar victory in Toronto

17 July 2023 - 09:19 By Reuters
Christian Lundgaard celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Honda Indy Toronto Grand Prix in Toronto, Ontario on July 16 2023.
Christian Lundgaard celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Honda Indy Toronto Grand Prix in Toronto, Ontario on July 16 2023.
Image: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Christian Lundgaard of Denmark became a first-time IndyCar Series winner when he took the checkered flag at the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Lundgaard, driving the No 45 Vivid Clear Rx Honda, started from pole position and cruised through the streets of Toronto to an 11.7893-second victory over second placed  Alex Palou of Spain.

"I said it before the race, we had a car that was fast enough to win and we pulled it off," Lundgaard, 21, said in his post-race interview.

"This team, they do deserve this because if we look at where we were earlier this season and even last year at this point, we were nowhere near this.

"I'm just extremely happy for everybody right now."

Lundgaard gave his team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, its first IndyCar win since Japan's Takuma Sato captured the Indianapolis 500 title in 2020.

After Palou, Colton Herta, Scott Dixon of New Zealand and Josef Newgarden rounded out the top five.

Palou will retain first place in the championship standings. He entered the weekend with a 110 point advantage over Dixon in second place.

IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves of Brazil was among those who were unable to finish the race. Kyle Kirkwood tapped him from behind during lap 46.

READ MORE:

Mercedes putting upgraded McLaren under the microscope

Mercedes will be taking a good look at McLaren's latest upgrade for clues about how their Formula One rivals have made such a leap in lap time, ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Jimmie Johnson nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, in his first year of eligibility, heads the list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Motoring
4 days ago

Duelling in the Kenyan dust at the 2023 Safari Rally

The Safari Rally took place from June 22 to 25 outside Nairobi in Kenya and TimesLIVE Motoring was in attendance.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Volvo EX30 New Models
  2. Why Elon Musk should focus on Tesla as EV rivals pounce news
  3. Mazda says it needs China strategy overhaul to catch up with market news
  4. Christian Lundgaard picks up first IndyCar victory in Toronto Motorsport
  5. Dennis takes Formula E lead into home London finale Motorsport

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...