Motorsport

F1 movie continues filming in Hungary despite actors’ strike

21 July 2023 - 09:02 By Reuters
Actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris at the British Grand Prix during the filming of an F1-inspired movie.
Image: Reuters

Filming for the as-yet untitled Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt is continuing at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix despite a Hollywood actors' strike.

The actors joined film and television writers on US picket lines for the first time in 63 years last week as they demanded higher streaming-era pay and curbs on the use of artificial intelligence.

Some media had reported filming for the Apple production was shut down as a result, but seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is a co-producer, said that was not the case.

“Fortunately for us you can see the team is here, APX is here, and we’re filming luckily with the drivers we have,” the Mercedes driver told reporters at the Hungaroring on Thursday.

“Hopefully we can continue to get some important parts of the filming done.”

APX GP is the name of a fictional 11th team featured in the movie, with Pitt playing an older driver coming out of retirement to race an up-and-coming rookie played by Damson Idris.

As at Silverstone two weeks ago, APX has a garage and pit wall position at the Hungaroring and slots on the schedule for the production's cars to have time on track between sessions.

The www.the-race.com website reported no Screen Actors Guild members would be working at the Hungaroring. It was not immediately clear whether Pitt would attend.

Professional drivers were used to drive the cars for most sessions at Silverstone, though Pitt was reported to have got behind the wheel as well.

The film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

