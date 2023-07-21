Red Bull's Sergio Perez made a nightmare start to his Hungarian Grand Prix weekend by crashing after two minutes of Friday's opening practice before rain made the rest of the session largely meaningless.
The Mexican, second overall but a huge 99 points behind dominant teammate and double world champion Max Verstappen after 10 races, brought out red flags when he smacked into the tyre wall at turn 5.
“I cannot believe this,” said Perez over the team radio, with the stricken car looking like it had suffered heavy damage.
“I clipped the grass, I think on braking, I just lost it,” he added.
The Mexican has failed to qualify in the top 10 in his past five races, only once standing on the podium in the same period, and needs a strong weekend with Red Bull reserve Daniel Ricciardo increasingly in the frame as a possible replacement.
Perez missed the rest of the session with the car taken back to the pits on a truck for mechanics to start what could be extensive repairs.
“It’s frustrating ... hopefully it [the damage] is contained mainly to the front right corner, which hopefully will be repairable in time for the next session,” said team boss Christian Horner.
Perez crashes in first Hungarian Grand Prix practice
He put a wheel on the grass and made a mistake into turn 5
Image: Reuters
Red Bull's Sergio Perez made a nightmare start to his Hungarian Grand Prix weekend by crashing after two minutes of Friday's opening practice before rain made the rest of the session largely meaningless.
The Mexican, second overall but a huge 99 points behind dominant teammate and double world champion Max Verstappen after 10 races, brought out red flags when he smacked into the tyre wall at turn 5.
“I cannot believe this,” said Perez over the team radio, with the stricken car looking like it had suffered heavy damage.
“I clipped the grass, I think on braking, I just lost it,” he added.
The Mexican has failed to qualify in the top 10 in his past five races, only once standing on the podium in the same period, and needs a strong weekend with Red Bull reserve Daniel Ricciardo increasingly in the frame as a possible replacement.
Perez missed the rest of the session with the car taken back to the pits on a truck for mechanics to start what could be extensive repairs.
“It’s frustrating ... hopefully it [the damage] is contained mainly to the front right corner, which hopefully will be repairable in time for the next session,” said team boss Christian Horner.
Image: Reuters
“It was unfortunate, he just put a wheel on the grass and made a mistake into turn 5.
“Hopefully he won’t have lost too much through this session because in these conditions people aren’t getting many laps in. But obviously not an ideal way to start the weekend.”
Mercedes' George Russell, who took his first career pole position in Hungary last year, was fastest overall with his final lap in a time of one minute 38.795 seconds.
Rain began falling during the stoppage and then got stronger.
Australian Oscar Piastri was second on the time sheets for McLaren, with Lance Stroll third for Aston Martin and Lando Norris fourth for McLaren.
Verstappen and Ricciardo were among seven drivers who did not set a time.
Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, winner a record eight times in Hungary, was one of the seven. The Briton was out of his car before the end of the session with nothing to gain from being on track in the conditions.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also brought out red flags when he beached his car on a kerb at turn 3 with 14 minutes remaining.
READ MORE:
Hamilton worried F1 could face further cost cap breaches
East London awaits Marais, PoloCup
Krief replaces Rossi as CEO of Renault's Alpine brand
Toyota GR Cup moves to Mzansi’s fastest racetrack
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos