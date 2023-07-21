Toyota GR Cup moves to Mzansi’s fastest racetrack

The Toyota GR Cup heads to the iconic East London Grand Prix Circuit this Saturday for the fifth round of the 2023 season.
The stage is set for an adrenaline-fueled showdown as six of the country's motoring journalists again take the wheel of the stock Toyota GR86 cars, which are slightly modified for track use.
Located within sight of the Indian Ocean, the East London Grand Prix Circuit offers a picturesque backdrop to racing action that is usually intense. The circuit is renowned for its challenging nature and features high speed corners such as Potter's Pass and Rifle, where drivers must exhibit skill and bravery to navigate the demanding right-hander before braking hard for the following series of corners.
Following the races of the previous rounds, the familiar faces of Mark Jones (Citizen), Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE), Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM), Chad Luckhoff (Auto Trader), Reuben van Niekerk (Jumping Kids/Wheels24), and Brendon Staniforth will return to continue their battle.
Toyota's Mario De Sousa will join the competition as a guest driver for the East London round. De Sousa is no stranger to motor racing, having previously participated in the GR Cup, driving the GR Yaris in Gqeberha last year. However, this will be his first opportunity to unleash his skills behind the wheel of the new GR86.
As the championship reaches the latter half of the season, Mashigo leads the standings with 47 points, holding a 15-point advantage over Jones in in second place. Droppa occupies the third position with 24 points, one point ahead of fourth-placed Luckhoff. Van Niekerk follows in fifth place, while Staniforth rounds out the standings in sixth.
The fifth round of the GR Cup forms part of the Extreme Festival national track racing series, which also includes races for Global Touring Cars, GTC SupaCup, CompCare Polo Cup, G+H Extreme Supercars, Investchem Formula 1600 and SunBet ZX10 Masters motorcycles.
