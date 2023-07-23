Verstappen takes Red Bull's record 12th win in a row

Formula One leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix by a mighty margin on Sunday as his Red Bull team made history with a record 12th victory in a row.

McLaren's Lando Norris was runner-up for the second straight race, 33.7 seconds behind at the chequered flag, with Verstappen's team mate and closest title rival Sergio Perez third.

The 12 successive wins, a tally that includes last season's final race in Abu Dhabi, beat McLaren's 11 in a row in 1988 recorded by the great Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.