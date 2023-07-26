Motorsport

McLaren to run AI-generated livery for Formula E finale

26 July 2023 - 15:07 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Artwork celebrating McLaren's 60th anniversary used text-to-image AI to process the visions of drivers Rene Rast, right, and Jake Hughes along with four members of sponsor NEOM's graduate development programme.
Artwork celebrating McLaren's 60th anniversary used text-to-image AI to process the visions of drivers Rene Rast, right, and Jake Hughes along with four members of sponsor NEOM's graduate development programme.
Image: McLaren Racing

McLaren will have livery generated by artificial intelligence on their electric cars for this weekend's London Formula E title-decider in what the Saudi-backed team claimed as a motorsport first.

The artwork, celebrating McLaren's 60th anniversary, used text-to-image AI to process the visions of drivers Rene Rast and Jake Hughes along with four members of sponsor NEOM's graduate development programme.

The visuals were then combined using image-to-image AI and mapped onto the car.

NEOM McLaren said it was a first in an FIA-accredited world championship event.

Formula E will have a new champion this year, with Avalanche Andretti driver Jake Dennis 24 points clear of Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy going into the final two races in London's Docklands.

Dennis, a two-time winner in London, would be the first British world champion in the electric city-based series while Cassidy would be the first New Zealander.

READ MORE:

Porsche extends Formula E commitment to 2026

Porsche has extended its commitment to the all-electric Formula E world championship by two years until the end of 2026, the German car manufacturer ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Norris confident his maiden F1 win will come later this season

Lando Norris said his time will come this season after the McLaren driver finished runner-up to Red Bull’s dominant Formula One champion Max ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Again a bridesmaid at South Africa’s fastest track

Denis Droppa reports from the cockpit of the Toyota GR Cup in East London
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ship carrying 3,000 cars burns off Dutch coast news
  2. New Mitsubishi Triton breaks cover New Models
  3. McLaren to run AI-generated livery for Formula E finale Motorsport
  4. New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 pricing announced New Models
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Four-pot Mercedes-AMG SL 43 fails to stir the soul First Drives

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site