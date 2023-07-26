McLaren will have livery generated by artificial intelligence on their electric cars for this weekend's London Formula E title-decider in what the Saudi-backed team claimed as a motorsport first.
The artwork, celebrating McLaren's 60th anniversary, used text-to-image AI to process the visions of drivers Rene Rast and Jake Hughes along with four members of sponsor NEOM's graduate development programme.
The visuals were then combined using image-to-image AI and mapped onto the car.
NEOM McLaren said it was a first in an FIA-accredited world championship event.
Formula E will have a new champion this year, with Avalanche Andretti driver Jake Dennis 24 points clear of Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy going into the final two races in London's Docklands.
Dennis, a two-time winner in London, would be the first British world champion in the electric city-based series while Cassidy would be the first New Zealander.
McLaren to run AI-generated livery for Formula E finale
Image: McLaren Racing
