All F1 teams to nominate female drivers in Academy series

27 July 2023 - 08:02 By Reuters
The 15-car series, run by former Williams development driver Susie Wolff (pictured), aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder.
Image: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for WSJ Custom & Brand Events

The 10 Formula One teams will each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the all-female F1 Academy next year when the series joins the Formula One calendar, the sport announced on Wednesday.

The 15-car series, run by former Williams development driver Susie Wolff, aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder.

No woman has started a Formula One grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Five junior teams — ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, MP Motorsport, PREMA Racing and Rodin Carlin — are involved with three cars each.

Formula One said the five drivers not nominated by teams would be supported by other partners.

“Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community,” said Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“In 2024 the F1 Academy will join our race calendar, raising the awareness and profile of the series globally and to have the F1 liveries on the grid will be something very special.”

