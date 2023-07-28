Motorsport

F1 postpones tyre blanket ban until after 2024

28 July 2023 - 19:29 By Reuters
The blankets heat slick tyres for two hours before a session to improve grip when coming out of the pitlane.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One will postpone a much-discussed ban on tyre heating blankets until after the 2024 season, the governing FIA said on Friday.

The proposed ban was aimed at reducing energy consumption and helping the sport reach environmental sustainability targets.

The blankets heat slick tyres for two hours before a session to improve grip when coming out of the pit lane.

The FIA's Formula One Commission, which includes teams, said after a meeting at the Belgian Grand Prix that further tests would be carried out into 2025.

Tests have been carried out this year, with some drivers saying more work was needed.

“We did a test recently with Pirelli and they've made good progress but there was a collective decision that it's not ready for 2024,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports television.

The commission agreed to explore ways of equalising engine performance between the existing four manufacturers, with development frozen since last year and Renault believed to be at a disadvantage.

“The FIA has been analysing the PU (power unit) performance of the cars during the first half of 2023, and concluded that there is one such notable performance gap between competitors,” it said.

Approval was given for preseason testing to take place outside Europe next year, less than 10 days before the season-opener, and it will be held in Bahrain from February 21-23.

