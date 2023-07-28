Motorsport

Szafnauer leads Alpine F1 exodus after Belgian GP

28 July 2023 - 15:17 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Team boss Otmar Szafnauer will leave Renault-owned Alpine after Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
Team boss Otmar Szafnauer will leave Renault-owned Alpine after Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer will leave Renault-owned Alpine after Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix with Bruno Famin taking over as interim principal, the Formula One team said on Friday.

Alpine said the team's long-serving sporting director Alan Permane and chief technical officer Pat Fry were also leaving. Alpine Academy director Julian Rouse was named as Permane's interim replacement.

Rivals Williams said separately that Fry was joining them as chief technical officer.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Verstappen set for five-place grid penalty in Belgium

Red Bull's dominant Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen will have a five place grid penalty for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after a ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Norris apologises for smashing Verstappen’s trophy

McLaren's Lando Norris apologised for Max Verstappen's smashed Hungarian Grand Prix trophy on Thursday and promised to be more careful next time he ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

WATCH | Formula E’s Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record

British Formula E driver Jake Hughes has smashed a world indoor speed record by hitting 218.71km/h inside London's ExCeL Centre in a modified version ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Carlos Sainz goes fastest for Ferrari in sodden Spa practice Motorsport
  2. Szafnauer leads Alpine F1 exodus after Belgian GP Motorsport
  3. Carrier ablaze off Dutch coast is carrying almost 500 electric cars news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Getting to grips with the R1m Isuzu D-Max AT35 First Drives
  5. Used car searches v sales: do they correlate? Features

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site