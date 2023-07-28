Szafnauer leads Alpine F1 exodus after Belgian GP

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer will leave Renault-owned Alpine after Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix with Bruno Famin taking over as interim principal, the Formula One team said on Friday.

Alpine said the team's long-serving sporting director Alan Permane and chief technical officer Pat Fry were also leaving. Alpine Academy director Julian Rouse was named as Permane's interim replacement.

Rivals Williams said separately that Fry was joining them as chief technical officer.

