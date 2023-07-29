Motorsport

Verstappen pips Piastri to take pole position for Spa sprint race

29 July 2023 - 13:51 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Saturday's sprint race from pole position.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Saturday's sprint race from pole position.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Saturday's sprint race from pole position after lapping fastest in a rain-delayed and red-flagged qualifying shoot-out at the Belgian Grand Prix.

McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri joined the Formula One world championship leader on the front row with a lap only 0.011 seconds slower than Verstappen's one minute 49.056 seconds.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will share the second row.

Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after Red Bull's dominant Formula One leader Max Verstappen ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

F1 postpones tyre blanket ban until after 2024

Formula One will postpone a much-discussed ban on tyre heating blankets until after the 2024 season, the governing FIA said on Friday.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Carlos Sainz goes fastest for Ferrari in sodden Spa practice

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz lapped fastest in a red-flagged wet free practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday with Red Bull's dominant championship ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Verstappen pips Piastri to take pole position for Spa sprint race Motorsport
  2. Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty Motorsport
  3. Carrier ablaze off Dutch coast is carrying almost 500 electric cars news
  4. F1 postpones tyre blanket ban until after 2024 Motorsport
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Getting to grips with the R1m Isuzu D-Max AT35 First Drives

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site