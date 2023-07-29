Verstappen pips Piastri to take pole position for Spa sprint race
29 July 2023 - 13:51
Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Saturday's sprint race from pole position after lapping fastest in a rain-delayed and red-flagged qualifying shoot-out at the Belgian Grand Prix.
McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri joined the Formula One world championship leader on the front row with a lap only 0.011 seconds slower than Verstappen's one minute 49.056 seconds.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will share the second row.
Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.