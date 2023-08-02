Spaniard Alex Rins will replace Italian rider Franco Morbidelli at Yamaha next season, the Japanese manufacturer's factory MotoGP team said on Wednesday.
Rins, a six times MotoGP race winner, including in Texas this season, is recovering from surgery after breaking his right leg in a sprint race in Italy in June and has missed the past three grands prix.
He joins from LCR Honda as teammate to French rider and 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo.
“Alex has been away from the MotoGP paddock for a while due to the injury he sustained at Mugello, but we are confident he should be fully recovered and up to speed for the 2024 season,” said team boss Lin Jarvis.
Morbidelli, 28, was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir in 2020 when he won three grands prix, but he has not won a race since then. He starts this weekend's British Grand Prix 11th in the standings, two places behind Quartararo.
“It's a shame that the past two years didn't play out the way we both wanted and hoped for,” said Jarvis.
“We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but decided 2024 would be a moment to make a change, for Yamaha and for Franky.”
Rins to replace Morbidelli at Yamaha MotoGP team
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
