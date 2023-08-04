Motorsport

Tanak retires from Rally Finland

04 August 2023 - 16:38 By Reuters
Tanak won Thursday's opening stage in Jyvaskyla but had dropped to third before he damaged the car's engine on the third Lankamaa stage and switched to electric mode before stopping.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

M-Sport Ford's overnight leader Ott Tanak retired from Rally Finland on Friday after damaging his car beyond immediate repair on the first full day of action.

The Estonian, world champion with Toyota in 2019, was fourth in the driver standings going into the ninth of 13 rounds this season.

“Due to impact damage on SS3 (stage three), sadly we have been left with no choice but to retire Ott's car from Rally Finland,” M-Sport said.

“It’s a shame we can’t continue but the car is too damaged for us to carry on,” said Tanak, who suffered a five-minute penalty for a change of engine in his home Estonia round last month.

Finland's world champion and overall series leader Kalle Rovanpera was leading Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans after the morning round of stages.

